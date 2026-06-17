Tajikistan and Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover to $2B – Prime Minister

Photo: Official website of the Office of the President of Uzbekistan

TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, June 17. Tajikistan and Uzbekistan plan to increase trade turnover to $2 billion by 2028, expanding bilateral economic initiatives and cross-border commercial partnerships, Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kohir Rasulzoda said at the opening of the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum (TIIF 2026), Trend's special correspondent reports.

"Thanks to the far-sighted policy and firm will of the leaders of our countries - Emomali Rahmon and Shavkat Mirziyoyev - the borders between our states have become bridges of friendship, and the economic space has become a field for implementing large-scale joint initiatives. To attract investment, alongside benefits, preferences, and favorable conditions, the political will of state leaders is of immense significance," he said.

Rasulzoda noted that the trade turnover between Tajikistan and Uzbekistan grew from $70 million to $1 billion in a short period.

"Today, the governments face the task of bringing it to $2 billion by 2028," he added.

The Prime Minister also pointed out that cargo transportation by road between the two countries has increased 100-fold. Furthermore, Rasulzoda stated that 530 joint ventures are currently operating, and this figure increases every year.

"All of this has made it possible to create hundreds of thousands of additional new jobs and improve the welfare and living standards of the two brotherly nations. To date, more than 130 enterprises with the participation of Uzbek capital operate in Tajikistan. At the same time, the number of active companies with Tajik investments in Uzbekistan has already exceeded 410. Our partnership has reached a qualitatively new level. The clearest confirmation of this trend is the fact that today, the private sector of Tajikistan is already implementing investment projects in Uzbekistan worth around $2 billion," he said.

Rasulzoda also shared details about Tajikistan's economic achievements in recent years.

"At the end of 2025, GDP growth in the country stood at 8.4%. In the current year of 2026, we are maintaining the bar at the level of 8%. Over the past year, Tajikistan's economy attracted nearly $7 billion in foreign investment, which is 35% more than the previous year. Interest in us is growing from all sides. Investments from CIS countries increased by 54%, and from non-CIS countries by more than 23%," the Prime Minister said.

As Rasulzoda noted, the main and undeniable advantage of Tajikistan is the absolutely "green" foundation of its economy.

"We generate 98% of our electricity from hydroelectric power plants and rank among the world's top six leaders in this indicator. By 2032, we plan to reduce our carbon footprint to zero. In a world where environmental standards are becoming stricter by the day, Tajikistan offers investors a unique opportunity to manufacture products with a 100-percent 'green' certificate," he added.

The 5th anniversary TIIF 2026 began its work in the capital of Uzbekistan on June 16, becoming a key platform for dialogue among investors, government agencies, and international financial organizations.

The anniversary forum is designed not only to consolidate previous successes but also to expand the geography of participants, deepen sector specialization, and strengthen the practical orientation of the events. TIIF today serves as an indicator of international capital trust and a platform for integrating Uzbekistan into global value chains.