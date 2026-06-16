Uzbekistan, China’s CAMCE discuss 30,000-seat stadium project

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Officials in Uzbekistan’s Jizzakh region have held talks with a delegation from China’s CAMCE (China CAMC Engineering Co., Ltd.) on plans to build a new international-standard stadium complex as part of the Yangi Uzbekistan Park development project.

This was reflected in a statement by the Government Portal of Uzbekistan.

The delegation, led by Luo Qi, General Manager for CAMCE’s Northwest Regional Division, presented the company’s proposal to participate in the construction of the new central stadium.

CAMCE, a subsidiary of Chinese state-owned conglomerate SINOMACH, specializes in the development of industrial, energy and infrastructure projects worldwide.

During the meeting, regional governor Botir Zaripov highlighted the growing strategic partnership between Uzbekistan and China, noting that bilateral ties have expanded significantly in recent years through high-level exchanges and a growing number of investment projects.

The parties discussed organizational and implementation issues related to the proposed sports complex. Zaripov said the goal is to build a modern stadium that meets international standards and becomes one of the country's leading football venues, adding that regional authorities would provide support throughout the project's implementation.

According to preliminary plans, the stadium will have a capacity of 30,000 spectators and will be equipped with parking facilities and commercial service areas. The project also includes conference halls, sports and wellness facilities, and accessibility features for people with disabilities.

Representatives of CAMCE expressed satisfaction with the progress of preparations and said they are ready to begin the project’s groundbreaking phase in the near future.

The meeting also covered potential cooperation with XCMG Group, one of China's largest state-owned manufacturers of construction machinery and specialized vehicles. Founded in 1943, XCMG produces cranes, road construction equipment, excavators, wheel loaders, bulldozers, heavy-duty trucks and mining machinery, and ranks among the world's leading construction equipment brands.