AzInTelecom blocks more than 73,000 cloned IMEI codes

“AzInTelecom” LLC, a company within AZCON Holding, continues its efforts to prevent the registration of mobile devices imported into Azerbaijan using fraudulent IMEI codes.

As part of these measures, 73,056 copied IMEI codes have been assigned “clone” status and blocked. Investigations revealed that there had been 1,574,050 attempts to connect to Azerbaijan’s mobile network using cloned IMEI codes. All these attempts were detected and prevented by the Mobile Device Registration System (MCQS) operated by AzInTelecom.

Under the “Rules for the Registration of Mobile Devices,” approved by a decision of the Cabinet of Ministers, the IMEI codes of mobile devices brought into Azerbaijan from abroad must be registered within 30 days in order for the devices to be used on the country’s telecommunications network. Registration can be completed online through the mygov portal or in person at post offices.

Efforts to prevent the registration of mobile devices with cloned IMEI codes serve both to protect subscriber rights and to ensure transparency in the mobile communications market. “AzInTelecom” LLC recommends that citizens check the IMEI number indicated on the device’s box through the mygov portal before purchasing a mobile phone and give preference to authorized retailers.