Azerbaijan’s economic diversification strengthens investment agenda, minister says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Economic growth, development, and prosperity remain at the core of Azerbaijan’s state policy, with diversification increasingly shaping the country’s investment agenda, according to Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Jabbarov made the remarks at the “Azerbaijan Investment Prospects Forum 2026,” held within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meeting in Baku.

According to the minister, the government places strong emphasis on developing the private sector, expanding the non-oil and gas economy, and creating new opportunities in priority industries.

He said successive reforms have strengthened investment protection, simplified administrative procedures, expanded access to state support, and promoted public-private partnerships.

According to Jabbarov, key priorities include supporting small and medium-sized enterprises, improving access to finance, promoting export-oriented growth, and strengthening industrial infrastructure.

He also said non-oil export support measures include subsidies for logistics and transportation costs, improved competitiveness of local products, and easier access to foreign markets.

According to the minister, credit guarantee and interest subsidy mechanisms are also being applied more effectively, making sectors such as manufacturing, logistics, agriculture, services, renewable energy, and digital technologies increasingly attractive to investors.

Jabbarov said modern investors are seeking not only opportunities but also efficient platforms for project implementation.

According to him, Azerbaijan leverages its geographic location, developed transport and communications infrastructure, and open trade ties with neighboring countries. He noted that the country’s position along the Middle Corridor has strengthened its role as a regional transit and logistics hub.

The minister also pointed to the ongoing peace and normalization process in the South Caucasus as a source of new regional opportunities.

According to Jabbarov, one of the most significant investment projects is the Alat Free Economic Zone, where modern infrastructure, competitive incentives, and a favorable business environment have been created.

He added that the zone’s proximity to the Baku International Sea Trade Port and expanding logistics capabilities further enhance its attractiveness for investors.

According to the minister, special institutional legislation has been adopted to ensure a more secure legal framework for investors, creating a stable and predictable environment for businesses operating in the zone.