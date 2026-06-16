Strong macroeconomic indices and stable investments boost Azerbaijani economy - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Strong macroeconomic indices and stable investments boost the Azerbaijani economy, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said at the event "Azerbaijan Investment Outlook Session" held within the framework of the Annual Meeting of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

According to him, Azerbaijan is not only a market with high potential, but also acts as a reliable regional platform where investment opportunities, ideas, and human capital meet.

The minister noted that long-term investment is primarily built on trust and confidence. According to him, Azerbaijan offers a stable and sustainable economic environment supported by strong fiscal fundamentals, pragmatic economic policies, and strategic foreign exchange reserves.

Jabbarov pointed out that Azerbaijan's strategic foreign exchange reserves have increased by 3.4% since the beginning of the year and by 15% year-on-year to reach $88 billion. These indicators, in addition to being higher than the country's GDP, together with low public debt, create a solid basis for economic stability and investor confidence.

He added that these fundamental indicators are also confirmed by international rating agencies. Thus, S&P, Fitch, and Moody's have given Azerbaijan an investment-grade credit rating and a "stable" outlook.

The minister emphasized that these factors form an important basis for Azerbaijan's long-term development and a sustainable investment environment.