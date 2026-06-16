Turkmen firm opens ID document company in Eswatini

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Turkmenistan's Aýdyň Gijeler has opened a company in Eswatini focused on ID cards and biometric passports.

This was announced by Aýdyň Gijeler in a press release published on June 16.

"The company, "Aýdyň Gijeler Eswatini," will be responsible for implementing and supplying ID cards and biometric passports to citizens of the Kingdom of Eswatini,” the press release says.

The company noted that the project is aimed at modernizing the country's identification system through the introduction of secure documents that comply with international standards of quality and security.

The statement added that the launch of the enterprise was approved by King Mswati III, reflecting the strategic importance of the initiative for Eswatini.

According to Aýdyň Gijeler, the project marks a new stage in the company's international expansion and in economic cooperation between Turkmenistan and Eswatini.

Aýdyň gijeler was founded in 2016 as part of Turkmenistan’s state policy to develop domestic electronics production. The company operates under a public-private partnership model, with 49% owned by the state, represented by the Ministry of Industry and Construction Production, and 51% by private business.

Its production complex spans more than 5 hectares and includes over 10 workshops, manufacturing more than 30 types of products ranging from LED lighting and cable products to computer hardware and telecommunications equipment.

Initially focused on energy-efficient LED lamp production, with a capacity exceeding 1 million units annually, the company later expanded into digital electronics. By 2020, it had launched production of smart TVs, tablets, smartphones, and IT solutions for government and industrial needs. The company also produces cable products with an annual capacity of up to 80 million meters and participates in international projects with foreign partners.

Nowadays, Aýdyň gijeler is considered a key element of Turkmenistan’s import substitution strategy and is gradually expanding its presence in foreign markets.