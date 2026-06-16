Sea Breeze develops under 'city within a city' concept

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Sea Breeze project is being developed under a “city within a city” concept along a 23-kilometer stretch of coastline, according to an executive at the company, Trend’s correspondent reports from the event.

Ena-Kameliya Malikova, Sales and Investment Director of Sea Breeze, made the remarks at the “Azerbaijan Investment Prospects Forum 2026,” held within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meeting in Baku.

According to Malikova, the Sea Breeze Resort project initially began in 2006 as a small recreation area with limited hotel infrastructure, several restaurants, and a modest residential offering that later expanded into villas and a gated residential complex.

She said that after 2018, the project underwent significant changes in its development concept, including the launch of its first residential building with a park complex and the opening of its first apart-hotel, “Lighthouse.”

According to Malikova, a unified management and rental model was also introduced at that stage, which she described as a new approach for the market. She added that rising demand led to further expansion and a shift toward the “city within a city” concept beginning in 2020.

She said the total area of the complex now exceeds 4 million square meters, with residential, commercial, and tourism infrastructure developing in parallel.

According to her, the project covers more than 1,700 hectares along approximately 23 kilometers of coastline and includes schools, medical centers, retail facilities, and other social infrastructure.

Malikova added that the complex operates a 24-hour service system, including cleaning, catering, and property management, with dedicated resident managers assigned to individual buildings and clusters.