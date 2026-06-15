Azerbaijan's candidate elected member of UN Human Rights Committee

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. On June 15, in New York, during the 42nd Meeting of States Parties to the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights, the candidate nominated by the Republic of Azerbaijan was elected a member of the United Nations Human Rights Committee for the 2027–2030 term, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry said.

In the elections, held amid intense international competition, candidates from 16 countries, including Azerbaijan, competed for nine vacant seats on the Committee.

Fuad Zarbiyev, a professor of international law at the Geneva Institute of International Relations nominated by the Republic of Azerbaijan, received the highest number of votes in the first round of voting, securing the support of 131 countries, and was elected to the Committee.

The United Nations Human Rights Committee is the body responsible for monitoring the implementation of the 1966 International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. Comprising 18 independent experts, the Committee reviews how States Parties fulfill their obligations under the Covenant and plays an important role in the development of international human rights law.