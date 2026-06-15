Almaty hosts EU–Central Asia talks on Afghanistan and regional security

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Diplomats from the European Union and Central Asian states discussed the situation in Afghanistan.

This was announced by the country's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, citing the 8th meeting of Special Representatives and Envoys of the European Union and Central Asian states for Afghanistan held in Almaty.

“During the meeting, participants exchanged views on current developments in Afghanistan, their impact on regional security and stability, as well as prospects for expanding international cooperation to support Afghanistan’s sustainable socio-economic development,” the ministry said in a statement.

According to the ministry, the parties discussed ways to strengthen regional integration, including the development of transport, logistics, and transit routes through Afghanistan, which could become an important driver of expanded trade and economic cooperation between Central and South Asia and stronger links with the European Union.

Moreover, the ministry says that at the meeting, it was noted that Kazakhstan consistently advocates political and diplomatic mechanisms for addressing regional challenges and supports the strengthening of good-neighborly relations, trust, and cooperation in Central Asia and Afghanistan.

Participants praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to promoting constructive international dialogue on Afghanistan, as well as its practical efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people, expand educational programs, and support the region’s economic integration.

The ministry noted that, at the meeting, special attention was paid to the UN’s role in coordinating international assistance to Afghanistan. The participants highlighted the importance of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, describing its establishment as a practical implementation of initiatives proposed by Kazakhstan’s President at the United Nations and aimed at strengthening international cooperation for sustainable regional development.

The discussion also underscored Almaty’s growing role as an international hub for multilateral diplomacy, interregional engagement, and the development of coordinated approaches to security, sustainable development, and humanitarian cooperation.

Following the meeting, participants reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening cooperation among Central Asian states, the European Union, and UN institutions to promote peace, stability, and sustainable development in Afghanistan and ensure security and prosperity across the region.

Representatives of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, the European Union, and the United Nations took part in the event.