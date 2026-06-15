Energy sector remains key driver of Azerbaijan-Germany trade relations – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The energy sector is an important factor in the development of trade relations between Azerbaijan and Germany, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann saidduring a media briefing in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

​"An important factor in the development of our trade relations is the energy sector. As you may know, in addition to importing oil from Azerbaijan, three German companies have already concluded contracts for the supply of gas from Azerbaijan with SOCAR. This has not made Germany a direct consumer of Azerbaijani gas, as there is no pipeline connection between Azerbaijan and Germany. However, the gas that the European Union imports from Azerbaijan mainly goes to Italy and is then traded on the integrated European energy market," the ambassador said.

​According to him, there are numerous swap deals between various European Union countries and different energy companies. Thus, Germany indirectly imports or consumes Azerbaijani gas through swap operations.

​"This is very good because it contributes to the stabilization of the European energy market and also relieves some of the pressure that the European energy market has been experiencing, especially since the start of Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as following the blockade of the Strait of Hormuz," the ambassador said.