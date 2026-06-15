World Bank invites Kazakhstan to join its global digital economy and AI program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Kazakhstan has been invited to become a priority partner and participating country in the World Bank’s global strategy on digitalization and artificial intelligence.

According to the Government of Kazakhstan, the invitation was extended by Sangbu Kim, World Bank Vice President for Digital Technologies and Artificial Intelligence, following talks with Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov.

The program aims to attract investment into the digital economy. Its standard framework covers digital connectivity and infrastructure, digital government platforms and identification systems, data regulation and cybersecurity, digital skills development, and the expansion of AI ecosystems.

As reported, country-specific digital agreements are tailored to national priorities. In this regard, Kazakhstan’s digital agenda, supported by the World Bank, will be aligned with concrete investment projects and reforms. Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov underlined the government’s readiness to participate in the World Bank Digital Compact.

During the meeting, the sides discussed further development of Kazakhstan’s partnership with the World Bank Group in the fields of digitalization, artificial intelligence, GovTech, and telecommunications infrastructure development. Particular attention was given to the “Data Center Valley” project in Kazakhstan.

“The new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan, adopted by national referendum, opens opportunities for strengthening the economy through technological innovation and accelerated digital transformation. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has set the strategic goal of transforming Kazakhstan into a fully digital nation. The current year has been declared the Year of Digitalization and is focused on large-scale implementation of AI solutions across all sectors of the economy. The national Digital Qazaqstan strategy until 2029 has been adopted. I would like to emphasize the significant contribution of the World Bank to advancing Kazakhstan’s digital transformation agenda. We attach great importance to the timely implementation of all planned initiatives,” said Olzhas Bektenov.

It was noted that Kazakhstan is part of Group A in the World Bank’s GovTech Maturity Index (GTMI) and ranks 6th globally.

For his part, Sangbu Kim praised Kazakhstan’s high level of digitalization. Key projects highlighted include the development of data centers, the construction of a subsea fiber-optic cable across the Caspian Sea, rural connectivity expansion, digital public services, artificial intelligence initiatives, and technology park development. The World Bank expressed readiness to support these initiatives.