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Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 19

Economy Materials 19 June 2026 09:23 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 19
Sadig Javadov
Sadig Javadov
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BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 19.

This is reflected in the CBA's published information on June 19.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9428 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0366 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3188 manat,'' the information indicates.

Code

Exchange rate

USD

1.7

EUR

1.9428

AUD

1.1886

BYN

0.6035

AED

0.4628

KRW

0.1105

CZK

0.0802

CNY

0.2512

DKK

0.2599

GEL

0.6416

HKD

0.2169

INR

0.018

GBP

2.2388

SEK

0.1767

CHF

2.1029

ILS

0.5752

CAD

1.2008

KWD

5.5172

KZT

0.3485

QAR

0.4663

KGS

0.0194

HUF

0.5496

MDL

0.0976

NOK

0.1739

UZS

0.0141

PKR

0.6108

PLN

0.4558

RON

0.3711

RUB

2.3188

RSD

0.0166

SGD

1.3148

SAR

0.4529

xdr

2.3109

TRY

0.0366

TMT

0.4857

UAH

0.0379

JPY

1.0534

NZD

0.974

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