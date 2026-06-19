Azerbaijani currency to world currency rates for June 19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. The Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) has announced the official exchange rates for June 19.

This is reflected in the CBA's published information on June 19.

According to CBA, the official exchange rate of the U.S. dollar against the manat remained unchanged at 1.7 manat.

''The exchange rate of the euro against the manat was 1.9428 manat, 1 Turkish lira was 0.0366 manat, and 100 Russian rubles were 2.3188 manat,'' the information indicates.