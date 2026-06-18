Uzbek Tashkent Stock Exchange explores dual listing opportunities with PhillipCapital

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Representatives of PhillipCapital held talks with the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE), focusing on expanding international cooperation and strengthening links between the capital markets.

This was reflected in the statement by the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange, following the meeting between Singapore-based financial services group PhillipCapital, with officials at the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange (RSE).

During the meeting, the parties exchanged views on their activities, ongoing capital market development initiatives, and opportunities for deeper cross-border collaboration.

"Furthermore, the importance of cooperation in this area for integrating regional capital markets, enhancing investment attractiveness, and creating new opportunities for international investors was discussed." the statement said.

PhillipCapital expressed its readiness to provide practical support for establishing dual-listing mechanisms between the Singapore Exchange (SGX) and the Tashkent Republican Stock Exchange. The discussions also highlighted the potential benefits of such cooperation, including greater regional capital market integration, enhanced investment attractiveness, and broader access to international investors.

The meeting was viewed as another step toward expanding Uzbekistan’s international financial partnerships, attracting foreign investment, and advancing the integration of the country’s capital market into the global financial system.

Founded in 1975, PhillipCapital is one of Asia’s leading financial services firms. The company offers a wide range of investment products and services, including equities, futures, bonds, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), and wealth management solutions. Headquartered in Singapore, PhillipCapital operates in 15 countries and serves more than one million clients worldwide. Assets under management exceed $65 billion.