Uzbekistan, Afghanistan seek closer trade ties

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. Business representatives from Uzbekistan and Afghanistan met to discuss key challenges facing entrepreneurs and explore ways to expand bilateral trade and investment cooperation.

This was reflected in the statement by the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan.

The open dialogue brought together nearly 50 business leaders from the two countries and was attended by Sukhrob Abdurakhmanov, Deputy Chairman of the Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Uzbekistan, and Sayed Karim Hashimi, Chairman of the Afghanistan Chamber of Commerce and Investment (ACCI).

Participants exchanged views on issues encountered in business operations, existing opportunities for cooperation, and measures to further strengthen economic ties between the neighboring countries.

The two sides emphasized the need to increase the effectiveness of the Uzbekistan–Afghanistan Business Council and introduce practical mechanisms for promptly addressing challenges faced by private-sector companies.

A proposal was also presented to establish a trade warehouse and logistics center for Uzbek products in Afghanistan’s Naimabad region. According to participants, the project could reduce delivery times and transportation costs while helping boost bilateral trade volumes.

The meeting also focused on expanding the use of the Yarmarka.uzex.uz electronic trading platform, with discussions covering ways to facilitate trade transactions, promote products more widely, enhance advertising opportunities, and strengthen transparent and reliable business relations between companies from both countries.

At the conclusion of the talks, the parties agreed to continue working together to resolve existing challenges, expand trade and investment cooperation, and create more favorable conditions for businesses operating in Uzbekistan and Afghanistan.

The discussions highlight growing efforts by Uzbekistan and Afghanistan to deepen economic engagement through improved logistics, digital trade tools, and stronger business-to-business cooperation. The proposed logistics hub in Afghanistan could become an important step toward facilitating cross-border commerce and supporting regional connectivity.