BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. Our country regards ensuring that technological progress serves human welfare as one of the fundamental principles of state policy, President Ilham Aliyev said during his speech in his address to the participants of the International Baku Ombudsmen Summit on the theme of “Human Rights in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Opportunities, Risks and Responsibilities.”

The head of state noted that in this regard, Azerbaijan is taking significant steps toward the responsible and balanced application of innovative technologies and artificial intelligence.

"The legal acts, concepts, and action plans adopted in this area promote the implementation of these technologies within a framework based on security, transparency, and respect for human rights, while supporting inclusive development and accelerating digital transformation,” the President of Azerbaijan emphasized.