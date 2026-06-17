Yelo Bank combines all your accounts in a single app with Open Banking

Distinguished by its innovative steps in digital banking, Yelo Bank offers its customers the advantage of monitoring all their bank accounts from a single app. Thanks to this innovation, developed based on Open Banking principles, Yelo Bank customers holding a personal account or a bank card will now be able to easily add their accounts from other banks to the Yelo App.



Key benefits of the new feature for customers:

Viewing balances and transactions of all bank accounts in the same app;

Checking card and account balances within seconds without switching between apps;

Managing expenses more effectively through a unified system.

Along with digital convenience, the main priority of the project is maximum security and confidentiality. In accordance with Open Banking regulations, the customer's financial information is reflected on another platform solely and exclusively with their personal and official consent. The Open Banking service operates in compliance with the standards of the Central Bank of the Republic of Azerbaijan.



In the future, direct execution of transactions with other bank accounts via the Yelo App will also be possible. Download the Yelo App right now to join this digital ecosystem: https://ylb.az/yeloapp.



Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.



Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!