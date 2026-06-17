Uzbekistan, Petronas deepen oil and gas partnership

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Uzbek Energy Minister met with adviser to Malaysia’s state energy company Petronas, to discuss expanding cooperation in the oil and gas sector.

This was reflected in the statement by the Ministry of Energy of Uzbekistan, following the meeting between Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Uzbek Energy Minister and Tan Sri Muhammad Hassan bin Marikan, Chairman of the Advisory Committee to the Prime Minister of Malaysia and advisor to Petronas.

The meeting, held on the sidelines of the fifth Tashkent International Investment Forum, focused on the current state and future prospects of Uzbekistan-Malaysia cooperation in the oil, gas and petrochemical industries.

The two sides reviewed the implementation of joint projects in the energy sector and discussed opportunities to expand investment cooperation, introduce advanced technologies and enhance the exploration and processing of hydrocarbon resources.

The talks also covered collaboration in workforce development, including professional training programs, knowledge exchange and the implementation of mutually beneficial projects.

Following the meeting, the parties agreed to continue cooperation in geological exploration, the development of prospective hydrocarbon deposits, oil and gas production and processing projects, as well as the training of highly skilled specialists through programs at Universiti Teknologi PETRONAS.