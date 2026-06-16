Azerbaijan and Chad assess economic cooperation potential (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan and Chad assessed economic cooperation potential.

This was announced in the publication shared by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on his X account.

"Within the framework of the Islamic Development Bank Group's Annual Meetings, we met with Tahir Hamid Nguilin, Minister of State, Minister of Finance, Budget, Economy, Planning and International Cooperation of the Republic of Chad.

We discussed opportunities to further strengthen cooperation in trade, investment, energy, digitalization, and other fields," the post reads.