Malaysian official says halal industry a key driver of global economic growth

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The halal industry is one of the main drivers of global economic growth, said senior Malaysian trade official, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

Raja Badrulnizam, Director General of the Malaysian External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE), made the remarks at event titled "Champions of the Halal Industry Driving Innovation, Trust, and Global Growth,” held as part of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group Annual Meeting in Baku.

According to Raja Badrulnizam, Malaysia’s halal sector initially developed to meet domestic demand before expanding into international markets.

He said that although Malaysia had a relatively small population, growing demand eventually pushed the country to expand halal production globally, with this process supported by strong political will and a structured national policy framework.

According to him, Malaysia is currently implementing its “Halal Master Plan 2030,” which outlines the strategic direction of the halal industry within the country’s broader economic development agenda.

He added that the sector’s growth has been driven by close coordination between government agencies, standard-setting bodies, food safety institutions, and the private sector, which has helped strengthen international trust in Malaysian halal certification.

According to Raja Badrulnizam, the Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) has become the world’s largest halal trade exhibition, attracting buyers from dozens of countries each year and expanding global trade links for halal products.

He also said Malaysia is sharing expertise with partner countries through the Islamic Development Bank’s “Reverse Linkage” program.

According to him, Malaysia’s halal standards and certification system are widely recognized internationally, enhancing the competitiveness of its products in global markets.

Raja Badrulnizam added that Malaysia’s 47 overseas trade offices support exporters abroad, contributing to a strong ecosystem that continues to reinforce the country’s position in the global halal industry.