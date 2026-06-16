Tolerance and humanity strengthen friendship between Azerbaijan and UAE - Badriya Al Shihhi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Tolerance and humanity strengthen the friendship between Azerbaijan and UAE, Dr. Badriya Al Shihhi said during her speech at the event titled “UAE Tolerance: A Deep-Rooted Heritage and a Sustainable Vision” in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

In her speech, Dr. Al Shihhi noted that the UAE has become a successful model of tolerance and peaceful coexistence, founded on values such as security, social development, and respect for cultural diversity. She stressed that humanitarian initiatives play a vital role in bringing people together and supporting those in need, regardless of nationality or religious background.

“The values of humanity unite us, while mutual respect brings nations closer together,” she said, highlighting the role of humanitarian diplomacy in fostering peace and stability around the world.

Dr. Al Shihhi also underscored the UAE’s commitment to extending assistance to countries and communities facing challenges, describing charitable and humanitarian efforts as investments in global security, stability, and peace. According to her, the UAE continues to demonstrate that acts of kindness become even more meaningful during difficult times.

Speaking about bilateral relations, she praised the strong friendship between Azerbaijan and the United Arab Emirates, emphasizing the importance of cultural dialogue and cooperation in further strengthening the bonds between the two nations.

Concluding her remarks, Dr. Al Shihhi called on participants to work together to make tolerance a way of life and mutual understanding the language of communication, thereby deepening the brotherly relations between Azerbaijan and the UAE and contributing to a more peaceful and harmonious future.