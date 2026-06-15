Uzbekistan, Egypt hold substantive talks to deepen strategic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. We held a substantive and open dialogue with Badr Abdelatty, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration, and Egyptian Expatriates, Uzbek FM, Bakhtiyor Saidov said.

This was announced in a report published by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, following Saidov's meeting with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty.

According to Saidov, the discussions were held in an open and constructive atmosphere. The Uzbek side also expressed appreciation to Egypt for the warm welcome and hospitality extended to the delegation.

The report indicates that, in the course of the meeting, interlocutors noted with satisfaction the steady development of relations between Uzbekistan and Egypt, emphasizing that bilateral ties continue to deepen based on mutual respect, trust, and shared interests. They also reaffirmed the importance of maintaining active high-level political dialogue.

''During the meeting, the sides discussed opportunities to expand trade, economic, and investment cooperation, strengthen business-to-business contacts, and increase the number of joint projects between the two countries,'' the information says.

The ministry announces that the sides also exchanged views on current regional and global developments. Uzbekistan highly valued Egypt's efforts to promote peace and stability in the Middle East.

The sides expressed confidence that the close cooperation established between their foreign ministries would continue to support the further expansion of practical cooperation across a wide range of areas.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan and Egypt are actively upgrading their bilateral relations, expanding cooperation across political, economic, and cultural spheres. Driven by high-level diplomatic visits, the two nations signed a Cooperation Program for 2026–2028 to boost joint investments, industrial collaboration, and diplomatic alignment.