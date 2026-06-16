IsDB creates solid platform for investment in education – UNEC Rector

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. The Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) creates a strong platform for member countries to invest in education, skills, innovation and opportunities for youth, Rector of the Azerbaijan State University of Economics (UNEC), Adalat Muradov, said at the event titled "Youth Without Borders: Driving Shared Regional Prosperity" within the framework of the 14th IsDB Private Sector Forum held in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

"The IsDB's focus on development, cooperation, and human capital creates a solid platform for member countries to invest in education, skills, innovation, and opportunities for youth.

Forums like these help transform shared challenges into common solutions and build new bridges between regions," he said.

Muradov noted that UNEC is ready to contribute to this vision through academic partnerships, digital education, the integration of artificial intelligence, student mobility, research collaboration, and support for international students.

"We are convinced that regional prosperity will be ensured by educated, skilled, innovative, and internationally connected young people. Azerbaijan has significant experience in this area," the rector added.