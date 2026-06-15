Shusha Declaration elevates strategic partnership ties to historic level - Turkish embassy

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Shusha Declaration elevated strategic partnership ties between Türkiye and Azerbaijan to a historic stage.

This was announced in a post of the Turkish Embassy on its social media account on the occasion of the 5th anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration.

The post noted that the exceptional brotherly and strategic partnership relations with Azerbaijan reached a new and historic stage with the Shusha Declaration signed by President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan and President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev five years ago.

"We'll resolutely continue to further strengthen and develop our cooperation with Azerbaijan in all areas, based on the goals and shared vision set out in the Shusha Declaration," the post pointed out.

Today marks the 5th anniversary of the signing of the Shusha Declaration, which strengthened the allied relations between Azerbaijan and Türkiye.

The Shusha Declaration on the allied relations between the countries is considered one of the most important political documents reflecting the fraternal ties and strategic partnership between the two states.

The declaration has become an important strategic roadmap aimed at ensuring peace, security, and long-term cooperation in the region.