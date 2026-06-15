President of Türkiye congratulates Azerbaijan on National Salvation Day (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of National Salvation Day.

He shared the relevant publication on his X social media account.

"I congratulate Azerbaijan on June 15 - National Salvation Day with my most sincere wishes, and I convey Türkiye's greetings and love to all our Azerbaijani brothers, who are two states of one nation, children of one heart," the publication said.

Azerbaijan's National Salvation Day is an official public holiday celebrated annually on June 15. It commemorates the historic return of National Leader Heydar Aliyev to power in 1993, a pivotal moment that saved the country from a severe political crisis and potential civil war.