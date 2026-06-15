President Mirziyoyev invites Donald Trump to make first-ever visit to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. President Shavkat Mirziyoyev has invited U.S. President Donald Trump to visit Uzbekistan in a congratulatory letter to him on the occasion of his 80th birthday.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Uzbek president.

According to the press office of the Uzbek president, the U.S. president’s visit marks his first to this Central Asian state.

The report states that, in the message, Mirziyoyev emphasized that relations between Uzbekistan and the United States have developed significantly in recent years, underpinned by mutual respect, trust, and shared interests.

"Today, Uzbekistan-U.S. relations are stronger and more practical than ever before," Mirziyoyev said in his letter.

The Uzbek leader also reaffirmed Tashkent's commitment to expanding cooperation with Washington across a range of areas and expressed interest in further deepening the countries' strategic partnership.

The invitation comes as Uzbekistan continues to pursue closer economic, political, and security ties with the United States as part of its broader foreign policy agenda.

Meanwhile, U.S.-Uzbekistan relations have evolved into a multi-dimensional strategic partnership focused on trade, investment, and technology transfer. Bilateral trade surpassed $1 billion, driven by U.S. commercial interest in Uzbekistan's economic reforms. The two nations actively collaborate on regional security, critical minerals supply chains, and green energy development.