Canada welcomes U.S.–Iran agreement, praises role of int'l mediators

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney has welcomed the newly announced agreement between the United States and Iran, expressing gratitude to international intermediaries for facilitating the critical diplomatic negotiations.

This is reflected in an official statement published by the Canadian Prime Minister on his X social media account.

"Canada welcomes the new agreement between the United States and Iran. We extend our gratitude to Pakistan, Qatar and regional partners for their indispensable roles in facilitating negotiations," the statement says.

According to Carney, Ottawa maintains a firm stance that any sustainable ceasefire in the region must fulfill two key parameters.

"Canada has been clear that a durable ceasefire must both ensure safe and unimpeded transit through the Strait of Hormuz, and address the pervasive threat of Iran’s nuclear program," the PM wrote.

Furthermore, the head of the Canadian government pointed out that as the broader diplomatic process unfolds, all participating parties are urged to maintain constructive dialogue in good faith and completely avoid any destabilizing actions or further escalation.

The Canadian leadership emphasizes its readiness to actively participate in the subsequent phases of the stabilization process. Carney stressed that Canada remains in close communication with its global allies and stands prepared to provide practical support for international initiatives aimed at restoring long-term peace and security to the Middle East, explicitly highlighting the situation in Lebanon.

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between the U.S and Iran, calling for an immediate and permanent cessation of military hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon.

The potential agreement between Iran and the U.S. covers issues related to sanctions, nuclear weapons, and the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Specifically, Tehran has agreed to refrain from developing and acquiring nuclear weapons.