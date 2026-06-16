Azerbaijan plans creation of unified media regulator

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. A single governing body in the media sector is set to be created in Azerbaijan, according to a draft law on amendments to the country’s Law “On Media,” discussed at a meeting of the Milli Majlis Human Rights Committee.

The proposed legislation envisions the establishment of a Media and Broadcasting Council to oversee the sector under a collegial management model.

According to the draft, the new mechanism is intended to improve national information security and strengthen the economic independence of the media. It also calls for a more flexible regulatory approach and the removal of distinctions between print, online, and audiovisual media, treating them under a unified framework.

The draft law states that the creation of a single regulatory body is aimed at modernizing governance in the media sector, strengthening enforcement mechanisms, and increasing public trust in media institutions.

According to the proposal, the new structure is also expected to support the development of domestic media and help safeguard the internal information space.

The amendments, if adopted, would introduce a centralized institutional framework intended to align media regulation with international standards, according to the draft text.