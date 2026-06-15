N Secretary-General welcomes US-Iran deal announcement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres welcomes the peace agreement between the United States and Iran.

This was announced by the press service of the head of the world organization.

"The Secretary-General welcomes the announcement that the United States and Iran have reached agreement on a peace deal that includes an immediate and permanent ceasefire, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the establishment of a framework for future negotiations. This is an important step toward the peaceful resolution of the conflict," the statement said.