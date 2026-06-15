IMF highlights stable public spending forecast in Kyrgyzstan through 2031

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 5. Government expenditure in Kyrgyzstan is expected to remain broadly stable at around one-quarter of GDP over the medium term, Trend reports citing the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

According to the IMF, general government expenditure is projected at 27.5% of GDP in 2026, compared with 26.3% in 2025.

The Fund expects spending to decline to 25.6% of GDP in 2027 and 25.3% in 2028. Public expenditure is then forecast to remain largely unchanged at 25.3% in 2029, edge up slightly to 25.4% in 2030, and return to 25.3% in 2031.

The projections follow expenditure levels of 26.1% of GDP in 2023 and 25.7% in 2024, indicating relatively limited variation in public spending over the forecast horizon.

The IMF notes that the increase expected in 2026 reflects a temporary rise in government spending before expenditure ratios stabilize in subsequent years.

The Fund previously stated that the budget is projected to shift into deficit in 2026, mainly due to higher public wages and capital spending, following fiscal surpluses recorded during 2023–2025.

The IMF also expects Kyrgyzstan’s economy to continue expanding over the medium term, supported by major infrastructure projects. Real GDP growth is projected at 6.1% in 2026, 5.8% in 2027, 6.1% in 2028, 5.4% in 2029, 5.3% in 2030, and 5.2% in 2031.

In its assessment, the IMF Executive Board emphasized the importance of strengthening public financial management, investment planning, and debt management to enhance fiscal sustainability and improve the efficiency of public spending.