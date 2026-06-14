Baku to host 14th Private Sector Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 14. The Affiliates of the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) Group - including the Islamic Corporation for the Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC), the Islamic Corporation for the Development of the Private Sector (ICD), and the International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) – in collaboration with the IsDB Group Business Forum (THIQAH), are pleased to announce the 14th edition of the Private Sector Forum (PSF 2026), to be held from June 16 to 19, 2026, at the Baku Convention Centre in Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan.

Held on the sidelines of the IsDB Group Annual Meetings, the Forum is organized in close collaboration with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO).

Under the theme “Regional Integration for Sustainable Prosperity”, PSF 2026 aims to reinforce the pivotal role of the private sector in fostering sustainable economic growth, enhancing trade and investment flows, and unlocking opportunities for strategic partnerships across IsDB member countries. At a time when enhancing regional value chains and economic resilience has become increasingly important, the Forum will serve as a strategic platform for key stakeholders to explore new business opportunities, exchange knowledge, and foster deeper economic integration among member countries.

PSF 2026 will spotlight emerging opportunities in key sectors such as infrastructure, energy, technology, healthcare, and finance, while promoting cross-border investment and trade. Through high-level dialogues, B2B and B2G meetings, startup engagement, and knowledge-sharing sessions, the Forum aims to strengthen public-private collaboration, support entrepreneurship and SMEs, and promote innovation-driven growth across member economies.

The event is expected to attract over 1,500 participants, including high-level government officials, Presidents and CEOs of leading local and international companies, multilateral development institutions, chambers of commerce and industry, business associations, investment promotion agencies, investors, entrepreneurs and financial institutions.

In addition to panel discussions and keynote speeches, PSF 2026 will feature a dedicated exhibition platform where partners can showcase projects, services, and investment opportunities. The Forum will also host a startup competition designed to foster innovation and highlight promising business ideas. Furthermore, or the fourth time, the event will present the IsDB Group Recognition Awards, honoring distinguished organizations and individuals for their contributions to economic development and trade facilitation.

The forum will welcome prominent speakers, including the Chief Executive Officers of the IsDB Group Affiliates, notably Dr. Khalid Khalafalla, CEO of ICIEC and Acting CEO of ICD, and Eng. Adeeb Yousuf Al Aama, CEO of ITFC. Together with industry leaders and experts, they will share insights and best practices aimed at strengthening investment and trade cooperation among IsDB member countries.

For further details, please visit the event's official website: www.isdbg-psf.org