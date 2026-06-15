Tajikistan, Pakistan trade turnover reaches $43 mln in 2025

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. The trade turnover between Tajikistan and Pakistan amounted to $43 million in 2025, while reaching $8.9 million in January–March 2026, Trend reports via the Tajik Ministry of Energy and Water Resources.

The figures were announced during the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan, held in Dushanbe on June 2–3, 2026.

The session was co-chaired by Tajik Minister of Energy and Water Resources Daler Juma and Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Energy Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, with the participation of expanded delegations from both sides.

The sides discussed a wide range of areas of bilateral economic cooperation, including trade, investment, agriculture, energy, education, banking, science and technology, tourism, youth policy, sports, transport and communications.

The parties noted that friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Tajikistan and Pakistan have demonstrated positive development dynamics in recent years, supported by the political will of the leadership of both countries and significant untapped potential for further expansion of economic and trade ties.

The participants emphasized the importance of increasing trade turnover, strengthening economic cooperation, identifying new avenues for mutual trade growth, diversifying export and import structures, and enhancing direct engagement between business and investment communities.

Special attention was also given to the regional electricity transmission project CASA-1000, which was highlighted as a key initiative for advancing energy cooperation between the two countries.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the sides expressed satisfaction with the outcomes and stressed that the implementation of the adopted decisions would create favorable conditions for further strengthening friendly and mutually beneficial relations between Tajikistan and Pakistan.

The co-chairs signed the protocol of the 8th meeting of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic and Scientific-Technical Cooperation.