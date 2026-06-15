German ambassador sees prospects for growth of country's investments in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. There are prospects for the growth of German investments in Azerbaijan in the future, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during a media briefing in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

​"Since the second half of last year, we have observed a growing interest among German companies in the Azerbaijani market. An example of this is the export finance conference organized in Baku last year by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan). It was attended by a record number of representatives from German companies — around 200 people," the ambassador said.

​Horlemann noted that this testifies to a noticeable growth of interest from German business in the Azerbaijani market.

​"So far, this has not yet been reflected in trade statistics or investment indicators. However, as we mentioned earlier, Azerbaijan's growing role as a regional trade and transport connectivity hub, as well as an energy supplier that is now focusing on energy sector transformation and renewable energy development, is of great interest to many German companies. Therefore, I see good prospects both for the development of trade relations and for the growth of German investments in Azerbaijan in the future," the ambassador said.