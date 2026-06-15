President Ilham Aliyev addresses participants at international conference in Shusha

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the international conference themed “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus.”

Trend presents the address:

''Dear Conference participants!

I warmly welcome you to the international conference on “Regional Contribution to Global Security: Peacebuilding in the South Caucasus” held in Shusha.

This prestigious international event, organized since 2022, holds profound importance amid today’s complex geopolitical processes. The year-on-year increase in the number of participants at the conference, which has become an important component of Azerbaijan’s initiative to create an environment of regional peace and stability, inspires confidence that it will make worthy contributions to common security and international cooperation in the future.

After regaining its independence, Azerbaijan, which has been subjected to occupation, international threats, and injustice, has consistently fought to ensure its territorial integrity and the safety of its citizens, and at the same time has remained dedicated to establishing cooperation and friendly ties among countries worldwide. As a result of the 44-day Patriotic War in 2020 and the one-day anti-terrorist operation in 2023, our lands, which had been under occupation for many years, were liberated from Armenian occupation, and Azerbaijan fully restored its sovereignty and territorial integrity. Thus, Azerbaijan has itself ensured the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions that had remained on paper for nearly 30 years.

Our country is pursuing a resolute policy towards establishing and maintaining a lasting environment of peace and stability in the region. The signing of the Joint Declaration between the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia in Washington last year, witnessed by the President of the United States of America, Donald Trump, and the initialing of the peace agreement have completely reshaped the situation in the South Caucasus. In this regard, the Zangezur Corridor, which is being implemented, will connect both Azerbaijan’s mainland with its Nakhchivan region, and will become one of the key segments of the Middle Corridor.

The declaration of 2026 as the “Year of Urban Planning and Architecture” in Azerbaijan and the hosting of the 13th Session of the UN World Urban Forum (WUF13) in Baku at a high level clearly demonstrate our country’s consistent humanitarian initiatives during the post-conflict period. During this Forum, Azerbaijan showcased to about 60,000 participants representing 182 countries its advanced infrastructure, built on cutting-edge urban planning concepts in the liberated Garabagh and East Zangezur Economic Regions, where safe and dignified living conditions have been established for more than 85,000 Azerbaijani citizens currently residing there.

As an advocate for a just world order and secure global living conditions, Azerbaijan is working to transform not only the region, but also Eurasia as a whole, into a reliable space for cooperation. The decisive steps taken alongside with friendly and brotherly countries, especially within the Turkic world, are of particular significance for international cooperation, and they transform our family, the Turkic World, into one of the most influential geopolitical power centers of the 21st century.

As demonstrated by this important international conference, the preference of parties with different political interests for constructive dialogue, responsible behavior, and joint activities based on national interests serves to preserve a healthy atmosphere of cooperation and solidarity between countries and within society, further strengthens mutual trust.

I am confident that this conference, organized by the New Azerbaijan Party on the occasion of the National Salvation Day, which is marked by the salvation of Azerbaijan by the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people, Heydar Aliyev, and the anniversary of the signing of the historic Shusha Declaration, will serve as a flexible mechanism, making vital contributions to preserving sustainable cooperation among the participating countries.

I wish the Conference every success, and peace and prosperity to each of the friendly countries you represent.''