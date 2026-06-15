German companies contract 2 bcm of Azerbaijani gas annually from SOCAR – ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. German companies have contracted approximately 2 billion cubic meters of gas per year from SOCAR, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during a media briefing in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

​"There are no direct gas supplies to Germany, as there is no pipeline connection between Azerbaijan and Germany. However, the gas that three German companies have contracted from SOCAR — about 2 billion cubic meters per year — plays an important role in stabilizing the European energy market, as it provides additional supply volumes to the European market," the ambassador said.

​Horlemann noted that the German gas companies that have concluded contracts for gas supplies from Azerbaijan are actually carrying out swap deals with other gas importers in Europe.

​"First and foremost, this concerns Italy, since about 90% of the Azerbaijani gas imported by the European Union goes there.

​These agreements are long-term and have been concluded for approximately ten years. I expect that the supply volumes will continue after this period, and perhaps even increase. However, over the next ten years, I estimate their volume will be around 2 billion cubic meters per year," the diplomat said.