Germany supports strong relations between EU and Azerbaijan - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Germany, as the largest economy in the European Union and an active supporter of European development, has always backed strong relations between the EU and Azerbaijan, German Ambassador to Azerbaijan Ralf Horlemann said during a media briefing in Baku, Trend's correspondent reports from the event.

​"The sides are negotiating a new cooperation agreement. Thus, many positive developments are taking place, which also highlight the European Union's significant interest in the region and in Azerbaijan. In recent years, this interest has become much more pronounced in terms of energy security, as Azerbaijan is an important energy supplier and a key hub on the route between Asia and Europe," the ambassador said.

​According to him, the European Union is actively involved in the processes within the region.

​"For instance, it is participating in the modernization of the railway in Nakhchivan, which will become an important element of the Middle Corridor, and it also provides support in many other areas, including the energy sector.

​For Germany, it is very important that this development continues, and that these relations expand and deepen, as this region plays a significant and ever-growing role for Europe," Horlemann said.