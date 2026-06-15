Azerbaijan set to transit another batch of wheat to Armenia

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Another batch of wheat will be delivered from Russia to Armenia via Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

Seven wagons with 490 tons of wheat will depart from Bilajari Station for Boyuk-Kesik Station today.

Meanwhile, to date, more than 29,000 tons of grain, over 6,000 tons of fertilizer, 133 tons of aluminum, and 68 tons of buckwheat have been shipped from Russia to Armenia via transit through Azerbaijan.

In addition to transit shipments, Azerbaijan also exports petroleum products to Armenia. To date, Azerbaijan has exported more than 10,000 tons of diesel fuel, 979 tons of RON92 gasoline, and 2,955 tons of RON95 gasoline to Armenia.

Will be updated