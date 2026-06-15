Azerbaijani delegation attends key Climate Talks session in Bonn (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. The Azerbaijani delegation has attended the Bonn session on Climate Talks.

According to the information, the delegation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan continues its active participation in the 64th session (SB64) of the Subsidiary Bodies of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

In this context, a joint session was organized by the UNFCCC Secretariat, COP30 and COP31 Presidencies under the initiative of the Baku Transparency Platform (BTP) of COP29. The event discussed experiences from the first cycle of biennial transparency reports, current challenges, and support for developing countries in preparing the second cycle reports. It was decided to organize the next session within the BTP during the UNFCCC Climate Week to be held in Baku in September of this year.

The event "From commitments to practical action: innovative partnerships supporting adaptation and peace in crisis and vulnerability," held with the support of the Baku Climate and Peace Action Center, discussed innovative approaches to increasing resilience in regions exposed to conflict and climate risks.

The information said that a dialogue was held with the participation of public and private actors on the implementation of the Baku to Belém Roadmap to deliver $1.3 trillion in climate finance, prepared based on the mandate given to Azerbaijan and Brazil, and presented before COP30. The event included an exchange of views on expectations and next steps regarding the implementation of the roadmap.

The first session on the "Belém 1.5 Mission", implemented within the framework of the Troika mandate of the COP29, COP30, and COP31 presidencies, was also organized. The positions of the parties and non-parties were listened to at the session, and it was noted that the ideas expressed would contribute to the formulation of the next steps.

Concurrently, the Azerbaijani delegation participated in the high-level segment of the Multilateral and Facilitative Review of Progress under the Enhanced Transparency Framework of the Paris Agreement and in the technical dialogue on Azerbaijan’s biennial transparency report. Thus, the assessment process of Azerbaijan’s first biennial transparency report has been completed.

Meanwhile, the delegation actively contributed to the discussions on the global climate agenda by participating in thematic negotiations, mandated events, and bilateral meetings within the framework of the UNFCCC.