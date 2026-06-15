Equinor advances Johan Sverdrup Phase 4 following new oil discoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. New oil volumes confirmed in the Johan Sverdrup area are paving the way for the next development stage of Norway’s largest producing oil field, as Equinor and its partners move forward with plans for Johan Sverdrup Phase 4.

Equinor said in a message on its website that recent appraisal drilling in the area has identified additional recoverable resources, strengthening the long-term production outlook for the field and reinforcing its role in supporting Europe’s energy supply.

The newly confirmed volumes originate from the Tonjer West, Tonjer East and Geitungen discoveries and are expected to be developed through a subsea tie-back solution linked to existing Johan Sverdrup infrastructure. According to Equinor, the approach is designed to maximize value creation while utilizing established facilities.

“New volumes in the Johan Sverdrup area provide the basis for Johan Sverdrup phase 4,” the company said, adding that the project is intended to help sustain production levels and extend the value generated by the field.

Located in the northern section of the Geitungen terrace within the Johan Sverdrup area, Tonjer had previously yielded oil discoveries, although uncertainty remained regarding the scale of recoverable resources. Following the completion of two appraisal wells and an additional sidetrack, the partnership now says it has obtained a significantly clearer understanding of the resource base.

Preliminary estimates indicate that combined recoverable resources from Tonjer and Geitungen range between 20 million and 30 million barrels of oil equivalent. Additional subsurface analysis is expected to refine these estimates further.

The project is currently progressing toward an investment decision, with a potential production start-up targeted for 2029. The development aligns with Equinor’s broader strategy to accelerate execution across its extensive subsea project portfolio.

According to the company, the objective is to strengthen value creation from mature producing assets by shortening development timelines and increasing the number of subsea projects connected to existing offshore infrastructure.

The initiative also reflects the joint strategy of the Johan Sverdrup partnership, which includes Equinor (42.62%), Aker BP (31.57%), Petoro (17.36%), and TotalEnergies (8.44%).

Located on the Norwegian continental shelf, Johan Sverdrup remains one of Europe’s key energy assets and currently accounts for around one-third of Norway’s total oil production.

The field, which contains estimated reserves of 2.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, reached a major milestone with Phase One beginning production in October 2019 and Phase Two coming on stream in December 2022.

At plateau levels, Johan Sverdrup is capable of producing up to 755,000 barrels of oil per day, making it one of Europe’s most significant offshore production hubs.

Equinor also highlighted the field’s environmental profile, noting that Johan Sverdrup records carbon dioxide emissions that are 80–90% lower than the global average for oil fields, supported by electrification powered from shore.

Equinor remains the largest oil producer on the Norwegian continental shelf and reported equity oil and gas production of approximately 2.137 million barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2025.