Kazakhstan weighs opening permanent U.S. DFC office in country

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 15. Kazakhstan is considering the possibility of opening a permanent office of the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in the country.

This was announced in a report published by the press service of the Kazakh president, following a meeting between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and DFC Executive Director Ben Black.

According to the report, in the course of the meeting, Tokayev noted that Black's visit to Kazakhstan is a continuation of agreements reached in Washington and an important step toward deepening multifaceted cooperation with the United States. He emphasized that since the start of U.S. President Donald Trump’s administration, engagement between Washington and Astana, as well as the wider Central Asian region, has noticeably intensified.

“We fully support the bold vision and pragmatic approach of the President of the United States in diplomacy. Kazakhstan plays an active role in advancing key American initiatives, including the Abraham Accords, the Board of Peace, the TRIPP initiative, and other projects,” Tokayev said.

The president stated that these efforts, taken together, have given new momentum to the enhanced strategic partnership between the two countries, which is now stronger than ever.

“Your visit comes at a time of deep political and economic transformation in Kazakhstan. These reforms are aimed at transitioning our country from a resource-dependent model to a diversified, knowledge-based economy. The investment priorities of your corporation closely align with Kazakhstan’s development agenda, and we are ready for practical and mutually beneficial cooperation,” Tokayev said.

He also underlined the importance of these meetings in strengthening bilateral relations, stressing the need to translate reached agreements into practical implementation. Tokayev confirmed Kazakhstan’s readiness for the concrete realization of joint investment projects.

In turn, Ben Black noted the productive and substantive meetings held in Almaty with Kazakhstan’s business community.

During the meeting, the sides discussed prospects for cooperation in critical minerals, transport connectivity, the agro-industrial sector, digitalization, and artificial intelligence.