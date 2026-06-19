WTO-backed program boosts Tajikistan’s food safety and export growth (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 19. A World Trade Organization (WTO)-supported project helped Tajikistan strengthen food safety standards in the honey and apricot sectors and support exports of these products, a representative of the WTO told Trend.

"One example is the technical and financial support provided by the Standard and Trade Development Facility (a multi-agency capacity-building initiative housed at the WTO) to the Government of Tajikistan to improve food safety in honey and apricots, and hence boost exports of these products by Tajikistan," the representative said.

According to the WTO, the project was completed in 2022 and delivered tangible results in improving food safety practices across both value chains.

"The project, completed in 2022, achieved tangible results in enhancing food safety practices in these value chains through improved understanding and the management of veterinary drugs, pesticides, and other contaminants," the representative noted.

The initiative focused on strengthening the management of food safety risks and improving compliance with international standards for agricultural products.

"By doing so, the project helped reduce the risk of contamination in processed foods and improve food safety and quality," the representative added.

The project was implemented through the Standard and Trade Development Facility (STDF), a WTO-hosted partnership that supports developing countries in meeting international sanitary and phytosanitary requirements and enhancing their participation in global trade.

The initiative serves as an example of how technical assistance and capacity-building programs can help Tajikistan improve the competitiveness of its agricultural exports while strengthening food safety systems in key sectors of the economy.

Meanwhile, the World Trade Organization (WTO) is an international organization that regulates the rules of global trade between states. It establishes common trade standards aimed at reducing barriers, facilitating the exchange of goods and services, and resolving trade disputes between member countries. The WTO plays a key role in promoting an open and predictable global trading system.