Azerbaijan, Romania parley regional security issues (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 18. The current status and development prospects of strategic partnership relations, as well as regional security issues, have been discussed between Azerbaijan and Romania.

This was reported by the press service of the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs following the meeting of Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov, with Marius-Gabriel Lazurca, National Security Advisor to the President of Romania.

According to the information, during the meeting, the parties stressed that the high-level mutual visits and intensive political dialogue carried out in recent years have made a significant contribution to the development of bilateral relations.

“The importance of the activities of the Joint Commission on Trade-Economic Relations and Scientific-Technical Cooperation between the Government of Azerbaijan and the Government of Romania in terms of expanding cooperation was noted,” the information said.

The meeting noted that the energy sector is one of the main directions of Azerbaijani-Romanian cooperation, and the opportunities for developing partnership in green energy and alternative energy sources, along with traditional energy, were considered. The existing potential for expanding cooperation in transport-communication, education, pharmaceuticals, and other areas, and promoting mutual investments were discussed.

Bayramov briefed on the favorable investment environment of Azerbaijan and drew attention to the opportunities created for investors. In this context, the growing role of the Alat Free Economic Zone as a regional trade and logistics center was discussed, and the opportunities for Romanian companies to operate there were pointed out.

The parties emphasized the importance of mutual activity within the framework of international organizations, including in the context of cooperation with the European Union.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other bilateral and regional issues.