Kyrgyzstan and U.S. discuss strengthening bilateral relations

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Kyrgyzstan and the U.S. have discussed issues related to strengthening bilateral relations.

This is reflected in the statement of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

This topic was discussed during a meeting on June 17 between Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh (Parliament of Kyrgyzstan) Marlen Mamataliev and the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the U.S. to the Bishkek, Lesslie Viguerie.

"During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries, as well as the development of interparliamentary cooperation," the statement said.

Speaker Marlen Mamataliev congratulated the ambassador on the 250th anniversary of the founding of the United States and wished the country continued success.

He noted that Kyrgyzstan is interested in strengthening cooperation with the United States across all areas.

"In addition to expanding political dialogue, it is also necessary to develop trade and investment partnerships. We have significant potential to deepen cooperation. Strengthening economic cooperation will help increase trade turnover between our countries," the Speaker said.

Furthermore, Marlen Mamataliev emphasized the important role of parliamentary diplomacy in the development of bilateral relations and highlighted the need to intensify the work of parliamentary friendship groups, as well as to hold regular bilateral meetings.

The sides also exchanged views on the current state of cooperation and discussed issues related to visa conditions.

In particular, the Speaker expressed concern over the tightening of visa requirements for citizens of the Kyrgyz Republic and requested assistance in reviewing the required deposit amount.

In turn, Lesslie Viguerie thanked the Kyrgyz side for the warm reception and noted that the United States attaches great importance to cooperation with Kyrgyzstan.

He also provided clarifications on visa issues, emphasizing that the introduced requirements are aimed at preventing violations of legislation in this area.

At the same time, the ambassador put forward proposals to improve the investment climate, stressing its importance not only for one side but for the development of both countries.

During the meeting, the sides also discussed proposals to expand cooperation in the humanitarian sphere and further develop partnership between the peoples of the two countries.

The meeting between the Speaker of the Jogorku Kenesh and the U.S. Ambassador reflects a steady continuation of pragmatic engagement between Kyrgyzstan and the United States, with a clear emphasis on parliamentary diplomacy and institutional dialogue.