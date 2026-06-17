Azerbaijan records over $350B investments in its economy over past 20 years - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. Over $350 billion has been invested in the Azerbaijani economy over the past 20 years.

This was announced by Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

"In the context of today's discussions, I would like to share Azerbaijan's experience in attracting investments, developing the private sector, and improving the investment climate. Azerbaijan consistently pursues a policy of openness of the economy and promotion of entrepreneurial initiatives," he said.

According to the prime minister, over the past 20 years, more than $350 billion has been invested in the country's economy, of which about half is foreign investment.

"A modern legislative framework has been formed in the country, ensuring reliable protection of investor rights, ensuring the inviolability of investments, free movement of capital, and creating equal conditions for all market participants," he explained.

Asadov noted that one of Azerbaijan's important competitive advantages is its unique geographical location at the intersection of the main transport routes of Eurasia.

"Consistently implemented infrastructure projects have turned our country into one of the most important transport and logistics hubs in the region. Today, Azerbaijan continues to invest significant funds in the development of modern transport infrastructure, seaports, railways, and highways, thereby contributing to the strengthening of regional ties and the expansion of business opportunities," he mentioned.

Asadov pointed out that another promising direction is the development of green energy.

"Azerbaijan has set ambitious goals to increase the share of renewable energy sources in the national energy balance. Large-scale projects are being implemented in the fields of solar and wind energy, leading international companies are being attracted, and new opportunities are being created for investors," he added.