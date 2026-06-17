Azerbaijan notes rising global interest in Uzbekistan as reliable and promising partner

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. International interest in Uzbekistan as a reliable and promising partner is growing.

This was announced by Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov at the 5th Tashkent International Investment Forum.

According to the prime minister, the consistently implemented reforms, large-scale programs aimed at modernizing the economy, and improving the business environment serve to increase the well-being of the population, increase the country's competitiveness, and strengthen its investment attractiveness.

"As a natural result of these positive changes, international interest in Uzbekistan as a reliable and promising partner is growing. That's why the Tashkent International Investment Forum attracts more and more state representatives, business circles, and international financial institutions every year," he explained.

Asadov noted that Azerbaijan, in turn, also considers such initiatives to be an important tool for strengthening international investment cooperation.

"Last year, Azerbaijan created its own international platform for investment dialogue by holding the First International Investment Forum. The forum was met with great interest by investors, business representatives, and international financial institutions. As a logical continuation of this success, the 2nd Azerbaijan International Investment Forum will be held in September of this year. We take this opportunity to invite all our partners to participate in that forum," he added.