Kazakhstan, Spain look to expand trade as bilateral turnover hits $1.93B

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 17. The bilateral trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Spain reached $1.93 billion over the past year, highlighting steady economic engagement between the two countries.

This was announced during the first session of the Kazakhstan-Spain Forum held in Astana, which brought together senior officials, entrepreneurs, and experts to discuss expanding strategic partnerships.

"Kazakhstan acts as a strategic bridge between Europe and Asia, while Spain brings internationally recognized expertise in infrastructure, innovation, sustainable development, tourism, and industrial modernization," Kazakhstan's Deputy Foreign Minister Arman Issetov stated.

According to the Deputy Minister, key Spanish corporations - including Airbus, Maxam, Talgo, Técnicas Reunidas, Glovo, Roca, and Inditex - have already successfully established themselves in the Kazakh market. The official noted that prospective vectors for deepened commercial ties span transport and logistics, renewable energy, digital technology, water resource management, advanced manufacturing, and agribusiness. Furthermore, the forum highlighted that Spain has injected approximately $345 million in foreign direct investment (FDI) into Kazakhstan between 2005 and 2025, with 35 joint ventures currently operational across the country.

The event featured three thematic panel sessions addressing the European Union's Central Asia strategy, sustainable urban infrastructure, and shared best practices in tourism and sports. Led alongside Spain’s State Secretary for Foreign and Global Affairs Diego Martínez Belío, the forum concluded with a series of agreements aimed at sustaining an active political and corporate dialogue to advance bilateral investment initiatives.