Azerbaijan and Algeria assess opportunities for expanding economic cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan and Algeria assess opportunities for expanding economic cooperation following a high-level ministerial meeting focusing on bilateral trade diversification and investment growth paths.
This is reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.
Issues on the economic cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Algeria, along with prospects for expanding trade and investment ties, were discussed.
Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with Abdelkrim Bouzred, Algeria's Minister of Finance, within the framework of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.
During the meeting, the sides discussed current matters on the bilateral economic agenda, prospects for broadening trade and investment relations, as well as opportunities for establishing new collaborative platforms.
The parties exchanged views on perspectives for expanding mutual activity in industry, energy, small and medium-sized businesses, tourism, transit, logistics, and other key fields. The importance of diversifying economic ties and promoting cooperation between the business communities of both nations was highly emphasized.