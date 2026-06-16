Azerbaijan and Algeria assess opportunities for expanding economic cooperation (PHOTO)

Photo: Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Azerbaijan and Algeria assess opportunities for expanding economic cooperation following a high-level ministerial meeting focusing on bilateral trade diversification and investment growth paths.

This is reflected in a statement by the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.

​Issues on the economic cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Algeria, along with prospects for expanding trade and investment ties, were discussed.

​Mikayil Jabbarov, Azerbaijan's Minister of Economy, met with Abdelkrim Bouzred, Algeria's Minister of Finance, within the framework of the Annual Meetings of the Islamic Development Bank Group.

​During the meeting, the sides discussed current matters on the bilateral economic agenda, prospects for broadening trade and investment relations, as well as opportunities for establishing new collaborative platforms.

​The parties exchanged views on perspectives for expanding mutual activity in industry, energy, small and medium-sized businesses, tourism, transit, logistics, and other key fields. The importance of diversifying economic ties and promoting cooperation between the business communities of both nations was highly emphasized.