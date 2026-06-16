Azerbaijan and UK explore economic cooperation opportunities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Opportunities for economic cooperation were discussed between Azerbaijan and the UK.

This was announced in the publication shared by Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov on his X account.

"During the meeting with Lord Stockwood, UK Minister of State for Investment at the Department for Business and Trade, we discussed the key directions for the development of economic relations between our countries. We reviewed prospects for joint activities in trade, energy security, green energy, innovation, and digitalization, as well as potential steps to further promote mutual investment. We also highlighted priority areas of cooperation, including the development of the non-oil sector, technology transfer, support for small and medium-sized enterprises, strengthening the private sector, and facilitating access to capital markets," the publication noted.