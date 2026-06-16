Leyla Aliyeva participates in Bonn discussion on environmental impact of Caspian Sea’s declining water level (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. At the initiative of Leyla Aliyeva, a high-level panel discussion titled “Declining Seas, Retreating Shorelines and Sustainability and the Future of Enclosed Water Bodies: The Case of the Caspian Sea” was held in Bonn, Germany.

The event took place as part of the United Nations June Climate Meetings (SB64), held from June 8 to 16.

Speaking at the opening of the event, organized jointly by the IDEA Public Union, the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), the COP29 Azerbaijan Presidency, and the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), Leyla Aliyeva emphasized that seas, rivers, and lakes are among the most vulnerable ecosystems on the planet. She drew attention to the declining water level of the Caspian Sea, the reduction in the population of Caspian seals and other species, and related environmental challenges, stressing the need for solutions grounded in knowledge, expertise, and long-term commitment. She also highlighted various initiatives undertaken by the IDEA Public Union, including waterbody clean-up campaigns, fish restocking programs, and the “One Drop” project. Leyla Aliyeva noted that such efforts contribute to fostering a responsible approach to water as a vital resource for life and sustainable development.

During the official proceedings, Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC); Fatma Varank, CEO of COP31 and Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change of Türkiye; and Ana Toni, CEO of COP30, underscored the need to maintain international attention on the challenges arising from the declining water level of the Caspian Sea and the ecological sustainability of endorheic water bodies within the global climate agenda.

The discussions continued in a panel session format.

Participants included Yalchin Rafiyev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan; Martin Krause, Director of the Climate Change Division of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); Michael Fishbach, Founder and Executive Director of the Great Whale Conservancy; Elnur Safarov, expert at the IDEA Public Union; Aziza Baubekova, researcher at the Kazakh Research Institute of the Caspian Sea and the University of Oulu in Finland; and Kamala Huseynli, Head of SPECA MPTF at the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE).

They exchanged views on the environmental, scientific, and socio-economic impacts of the Caspian Sea’s declining water level. Speakers emphasized that such platforms are particularly important for sharing scientific knowledge and expertise, as well as for fostering new partnership opportunities.

A short documentary on the Caspian Sea’s environmental challenges was also screened during the event, which concluded with an interactive Q&A session.