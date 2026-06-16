Uzbekgeofizika, U.S. INOVA sign deal to modernize geological exploration

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16. Uzbekistan’s state geophysical company Uzbekgeofizika has signed a cooperation agreement with U.S.-based INOVA to introduce advanced technologies for geological exploration and seismic surveys, the companies announced during the Tashkent International Investment Forum.

This was reflected in a statement published by Uzbekneftgaz.

The agreement was signed by Ravshanjon Yusupjonov, Chairman of the Board of Uzbekgeofizika, and Jean Janvier, Regional Director of INOVA.

Under the deal, INOVA will supply modern seismic exploration equipment and telemetry-based data acquisition systems designed to improve the efficiency and accuracy of geophysical surveys.

The partnership is expected to support the modernization of Uzbekgeofizika’s technical capabilities, facilitate the adoption of advanced technologies, and help align geological exploration activities with international standards. The new equipment will enable faster and more precise well-site research and provide deeper insights into the geological structure of oil and gas fields.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the Tashkent International Investment Forum, which serves as a platform for expanding investment cooperation and strengthening strategic ties between Uzbekistan and major international companies.