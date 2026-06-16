Azerbaijan forms necessary basis for sustainable agricultural development - official

AGHJABADI, Azerbaijan, June 16. The necessary basis for the sustainable development of agriculture has already been formed in Azerbaijan, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan - Head of the Department of Economic Issues and Innovative Development Policy of the Presidential Administration, Shahmar Movsumov, said, Trend's Karabakh bureau reports from the event.

He made the remark at a regional consultation on the Karabakh economic region being held in the Aghjabadi district, conducted within the framework of the State Program for the Development of Agricultural Production and Processing, Fisheries, and Aquaculture in Azerbaijan for 2026–2030.

According to him, in accordance with the instructions of President Ilham Aliyev, consultations are currently being held in all economic regions of the country to explain the goals and objectives of the state program, assess the current situation on the ground, and listen to the proposals of entrepreneurs. Today's meeting is also an integral part of that process.

"The adoption of the state program is not accidental. Over the past ten years, important institutional and structural reforms have been implemented in the agricultural sector, state support mechanisms have been expanded, modern infrastructure has been created, agroparks have been formed, and major projects in the field of water management and land reclamation have been implemented. The main task of the coming period is to turn the created opportunities into greater economic results.

Today, food security in the world, climate change, limited water resources, and increased competition in global markets are changing the approach to agriculture. In such conditions, success is measured not only by the volume of production, but also by productivity, efficiency, technology, and the ability to create added value," the official noted.

Movsumov added that in this regard, the main goal of the state program is to increase productivity, profitability, and competitiveness in agriculture, expand processing capabilities, strengthen export potential, and ensure sustainable development of the agricultural sector.

"The main goal at this stage is to obtain more products from each hectare by using existing land and water resources more efficiently, increase the profitability of each farm, process a larger part of the manufactured product, and create higher added value," he emphasized.